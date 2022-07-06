Latest NewsNewsTFT News

11 Filipino World War II veterans get U.S. Congressional Gold Medal

A ceremony at the Filipino Community Center in Honolulu has honored a special group who fought for the country with eleven Filipino veterans of the Second World War posthumously awarded U.S. Congressional Gold Medal.

At the Filipino Community Center on Monday (July 4), the names of the 11 men were read and recognized as their families accepted the US Congressional Gold Medal on their behalf.

RELATED STORY: World War II Filipino American veteran dies at 104

The U.S. Congressional Gold Medal is one of America’s highest honors and remembers the sacrifice of more than 260,000 Filipino soldiers who fought for the United States from 1941 to 1946.

None of the 11 awardees lived long enough to see this day even as the Filipino Veterans Recognition and Education Project has organized nearly 100 similar ceremonies across the country since 2017 with some 3,000 medals awarded so far.

