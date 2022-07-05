R’Bonney Gabriel becomes first Filipina to bag Miss Texas USA title

R’Bonney Gabriel, of Friendswood, won the Miss Texas USA 2022 as the Harris County representative and is the first Filipina to bag the title.

Gabriel graduated from the University of North Texas in 2018. She runs an independent clothing label out of Houston.

RELATED STORY: LOOK: Bb. Pilipinas candidates spend time with orphans at amusement park

Also 15-year-old Chanel Williams, won Miss Teen Texas USA in which KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft was among the judges.

Miss Texas USA will represent Texas for the Miss USA pageant.

The winner will vie for Miss Universe while Miss Teen Texas will represent the Lone Star State in the Miss Teen USA pageant.