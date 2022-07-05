Latest NewsNewsTFT News

R’Bonney Gabriel becomes first Filipina to bag Miss Texas USA title

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago

R’Bonney Gabriel, of Friendswood, won the Miss Texas USA 2022 as the Harris County representative and is the first Filipina to bag the title.

Gabriel graduated from the University of North Texas in 2018. She runs an independent clothing label out of Houston.

RELATED STORY: LOOK: Bb. Pilipinas candidates spend time with orphans at amusement park

Also 15-year-old Chanel Williams, won Miss Teen Texas USA in which KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft was among the judges.

Miss Texas USA will represent Texas for the Miss USA pageant.

The winner will vie for Miss Universe while Miss Teen Texas will represent the Lone Star State in the Miss Teen USA pageant.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Screen Shot 2022 07 05 at 6.28.16 PM

WATCH: NCM releases rain advisory in Al-ain

3 hours ago
TFT JULY 12

POLO Dubai to fully implement online contract verification for OFWs starting this August

5 hours ago
Marcos Duterte 1

Bongbong Marcos, VP Sara Duterte eye full resumption face-to-face classes in November

6 hours ago
Dubai Land Department Emirates NBD

No need for checks: Dubai to allow direct debit for rent payments soon

6 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button