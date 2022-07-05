Latest NewsNewsTFT News

‘Digital gifts help me earn money:’ Toni Gonzaga page asking fans to ‘send stars’, fake

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

Actress Celestine ‘Toni’ Gonzaga warned her fans on social media after a Facebook page named after asks for money.

“Send gifts” and “Digital gifts helps me earn money” are some of the posts of the Facebook page, ‘Celestine Gonzaga-Soriano’ which uses ‘ToniTalkVideos’ as its handle.

It now has more than one 100 thousand followers and users can be seen actually sending stars thinking that they are supporting the actress.

The engagement of the latest uploaded video of the fake page has reached almost 250k view and more than 10k reactions.

The actress shared a screen shot of the page saying that ‘This is a fake account.’

celestine

‘We don’t ask for money’ said Toni Gonzaga in her series of instagram stories warning the public.

toni g

Gonzaga encouraged her followers to report the page and shared that her official page is named Toni Talk Studios.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT JULY 9

Solon wants NAIA renamed Ferdinand E. Marcos International Airport

3 mins ago
DEWA generic TFT

Tips to save on your DEWA bill this summer

11 mins ago
Dubai Frame 2

Things to do in Dubai this Eid Al Adha 2022 under AED 50

1 hour ago
TFT JULY 8

YouTube couple Cong TV and Viy Cortez are now certified parents

1 hour ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button