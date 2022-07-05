‘Digital gifts help me earn money:’ Toni Gonzaga page asking fans to ‘send stars’, fake

Actress Celestine ‘Toni’ Gonzaga warned her fans on social media after a Facebook page named after asks for money.

“Send gifts” and “Digital gifts helps me earn money” are some of the posts of the Facebook page, ‘Celestine Gonzaga-Soriano’ which uses ‘ToniTalkVideos’ as its handle.

It now has more than one 100 thousand followers and users can be seen actually sending stars thinking that they are supporting the actress.

The engagement of the latest uploaded video of the fake page has reached almost 250k view and more than 10k reactions.

The actress shared a screen shot of the page saying that ‘This is a fake account.’

‘We don’t ask for money’ said Toni Gonzaga in her series of instagram stories warning the public.

Gonzaga encouraged her followers to report the page and shared that her official page is named Toni Talk Studios.