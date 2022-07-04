Ople to meet with gov’t agencies to protect OFWs

Migrant Workers Secretary Susan ‘Toots’ Ople plans to hold meetings with different government agencies to discuss the welfare of overseas Filipino workers or OFWs.

Ople said she would talk with the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to address the issues of OFWs, particularly in Saudi Arabia.

“Pinag-aaralan namin ‘yung naiwan na proposal and recommendation doon sa term ni former Labor Secretary Bello at mag-uusap din kami ni DOLE Secretary Benny Laguesma and I think kailangan ko rin makausap ‘yung bagong Secretary of Foreign Affairs,” she said in a GMA News interview.

“Kasi medyo maselan din. Napakaganda ang relasyon natin sa Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. So, ayaw naman natin na kapag lalapit tayo sa kanila para pag-usapan ito ay discordant voices. Kailangan united at ‘yung tatlong ahensyang ito klaro ang direksyon,” she added.

Bello has imposed a deployment of Filipino household workers to Saudi Arabia.

Ople is also considering the possibility of deploying more healthcare workers.

“Actually, dalawang ambassadors na ang nagpahiwatig kung pwede nang dagdagan ‘yung mga health workers mula sa atin. ‘Yung ambassadors ng Germany at Singapore ‘yun ang pahiwatig sa akin,” she stated.

The government has an annual cap of 7,500 for healthcare workers.

“And then malaki pa rin ang demand for our seafarers. In fact, halos nag-normalize na from the pandemic times,” Ople continued.