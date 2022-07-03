Study points to high prevalence of headaches as new COVID‐19 symptom

A study at King’s College London has observed the high prevalence of headaches as a new COVID‐19 symptom.

The study found that 69 per cent or 7 out of 10 people reported experiencing headaches prior to a COVID-19 infection, according to data from the ZOE COVID-19 Symptom study app.

“Our data shows that these headaches often come and go, but thankfully they gradually reduce over time,” the study said.

RELATED STORY: ‘I’m not going to die yet’: Enrile contracts COVID-19, now hospitalized

Headaches were more common than fever, cough and loss or change to taste and smell, but it was less common in children. This is symptom, however, has been observed across all age groups.

“So, although many people with COVID-19 experience headaches, most people with a headache will not have COVID-19,” it added.