Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Study points to high prevalence of headaches as new COVID‐19 symptom

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

A study at King’s College London has observed the high prevalence of headaches as a new COVID‐19 symptom.

The study found that 69 per cent or 7 out of 10 people reported experiencing headaches prior to a COVID-19 infection, according to data from the ZOE COVID-19 Symptom study app.

“Our data shows that these headaches often come and go, but thankfully they gradually reduce over time,” the study said.

RELATED STORY: ‘I’m not going to die yet’: Enrile contracts COVID-19, now hospitalized

Headaches were more common than fever, cough and loss or change to taste and smell, but it was less common in children. This is symptom, however, has been observed across all age groups.

“So, although many people with COVID-19 experience headaches, most people with a headache will not have COVID-19,” it added.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Lindsay Lohan engaged

Linsay Lohan announces marriage on Instagram

4 hours ago
Sperm Whale Sarangani

Sperm whale found dead in Sarangani waters

4 hours ago
Heart Evangelista Song Hye Kyo

Heart Evangelista meets with Korean superstar Song Hye Kyo

4 hours ago
dmw without title

Ople to create a DMW office dedicated to OFW repatriation

4 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button