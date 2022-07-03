Sperm whale found dead in Sarangani waters

Authorities found a dead sperm whale floating along the coast of Glan, Sarangani on Sunday.

In an ABS-CBN report, the Sarangani Maritime Police said that the whale is already on the stage of decomposition when people first spotted it on June 27.

Based on initiat investigations, the whale has a length of 25 feet and a weight of 2 tons. The body of the dead sperm whale has been turned over to the protected area management so that it acn be removed from the sea.

RELATED STORY: DENR Davao found dead sperm whale in Davao Occidental shores

Authorities are still finding the cause of death of the sperm whale.

Sperm whales the largest of the toothed whales and have one of the widest global distributions of any marine mammal species. They are found in all deep oceans.

Sperm whales are mostly dark grey, though some whales have white patches on the belly.