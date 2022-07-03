OFWs from UAE cry foul over missing balikbayan boxes sent for families

More than 500 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the UAE remain an angry lot after their families have failed to receive packages sent by them to their families by a courier even after months.

They had sent them home via All Win Cargo Dubai which has not been delivered for many months now, according to a report from The Philippine Star.

OFWs have sent letters to media organizations in Mindanao, asking for help to connect them to the Philippine agencies. They said that the cargo firm has not given them a clear explanation.

“The courier firm has been ignoring us,” an OFW said in one of the letters.

One of the complainants, Marichel Esperat, is a sister of a broadcaster in a radio station in Zamboanga City and others said they were being ignored.

Another netizen alleged that it has been months since they first sent their cargo, without any updates on the status of the delivery.

“April 4 pa po ako napadala, till now wala pa rin po ang box namin. Pabalik na po kami ng UAE, parang awa niyo na po, paki delivery niyo na!” said the netizen.

“Sir almost 6 months na po yong box ko. May pagkain po sa loob at laruan ng anak ko. Kung maaari naman po ay pakigawan ninyo ng paraan yon.” added another.

In the company’s latest post on Facebook, All Win Balikbayan Cargo acknowledges that there are currently delays in sending the boxes. They clarified that they did not abandon their cargo boxes and that they are doing everything in their power to find solutions for the delays.

Here’s their full statement:

“Dinig namin ang inyong mga hinaing tungkol sa delayed na releasing at delivery sa mga balikbayan boxes na pinagkatiwala niyo sa aming kumpanya. Samu’t-saring mga diskusyon ang aming naririnig at nababasa online. Nais naming ipaalam at iparating sa inyo na ginagawa namin ang lahat para masolusyunan at makarating ang inyong mga pinadala sa mga mahal niyo sa buhay sa Pilipinas.

“Gusto rin namin na bigyan kayo ng kalinawan na HINDI nakahold o inabandona ang mga cargo ninyo, kundi nakikipag-coordinate kami sa Bureau of Customs (BOC) para ma-release na nang maayos ang inyong mga cargo.

“Muli, paumanhin sa mga hindi inaasahang problema, nais naming humingi ng unawa at kaunti pang pasensya.

“Para sa karagdagang katanungan maaari niyo kaming i-email sa [email protected]”