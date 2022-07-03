Bongbong, Imee greet Imelda Marcos on 93rd birthday

President Bongbong Marcos wished nothing but the best and good health to his mother former first lady Imelda Marcos who celebrated her 93rd birthday on Saturday.

“I join the country in greeting our mother the happiest of birthdays! We wish you continued health, blessings, and joy,” Marcos said in a Facebook post.

Imelda’s birthday came just two days after he son took his oath as the country’s 17th President.

RELATED STORY: Bongbong Marcos, Sara Duterte mark first day with a mass

Senator Imee Marcos also greeted her mom on her special.

“Today marks the 93rd birthday of Former First Lady Imelda Romualdez Marcos. Happy birthday, Madame!” the senator stated.

“Happy 93rd birthday to the one and only, former First Lady, Mrs. Imelda Romualdez Marcos!” Ilocos Norte Governor Matthew Manotoc said in another Facebook post.

READ ON: Marcos inauguration will be simple, traditional – camp

Malacanang refused to give details on the birthday celebration of Imelda reportedly held inside the palace.

“We will only be releasing statements on issues where public interest/welfare is involved. Thank you,” Assistant Secretary Dale De Vera of the Presidential Communications Operations Office said in a statement.