Biden invites Marcos to the U.S.

Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel ‘Babe’ Romualdez reveals that U.S. President Joe Biden has invited President Bongbong Marcos for an official visit.

This is the first official invitation extended to the new President.

US Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff handed Marcos a personal invitation from Biden after attending the inauguration of Marcos.

“I hope you can come to Washington once our teams find an appropriate time,” Biden said in a letter.

“President Marcos responded by saying he hopes to do so as soon as our schedules permit them,” Marcos responden.

The new president is facing a U.S. contempt charges but the U.S said that Marcos could invoke his diplomatic immunity as Head of State.

