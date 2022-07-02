Emirates ID card holders advised to report changes in a month

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Ports Security (ICP) has asked Emirates ID card holders to report any changes in card details within one month.

The ICP said that updating of the mobile phone data and address requires the ID card holder to be present in the country and application will not be accepted if the owner is outside the country.

While no documents are needed for updating the data the e-services fees are AED 50 and the service channels are available on a 24/7 basis through the ICP’s e-services system and smart app.

There is a three steps process of accessing the smart services system (digital identity or user name), searching for the service and paying the service fee (if any).