Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Emirates ID card holders advised to report changes in a month

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Ports Security (ICP) has asked Emirates ID card holders to report any changes in card details within one month.

The ICP said that updating of the mobile phone data and address requires the ID card holder to be present in the country and application will not be accepted if the owner is outside the country.

READ ON: Emirates IDs to replace residency visas from April 11

While no documents are needed for updating the data the e-services fees are AED 50 and the service channels are available on a 24/7 basis through the ICP’s e-services system and smart app.

There is a three steps process of accessing the smart services system (digital identity or user name), searching for the service and paying the service fee (if any).

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

arlene muhlach alyssa

Arlene Muhlach gives niece Alyssa tips on showbiz challenges

1 hour ago
ara mina dave almarinez

LOOK: Ara Mina, husband mark first wedding anniversary

1 hour ago
iStock 181093259

Ease travel curbs to Myanmar, says OFW community

1 hour ago
Students 1

Marcos urged to replace English with Filipino as language of instruction

1 hour ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button