Ease travel curbs to Myanmar, says OFW community

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

The overseas Filipino worker (OFW) community in Myanmar has appealed to the Philippine government to relax travel restrictions asking the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to downgrade the Alert Level 4 and lift the travel ban on Myanmar to allow them to go back to the Southeast Asian country.

In a letter dated June 6 addressed to DFA Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr., Edwin Tobias, an appointed adviser of the Filipino community in Myanmar, said that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some OFWs were forced to go back to the Philippines while some opted to stay in Myanmar.

RELATED STORY: 142 Filipinos brought home from Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia

In July 2021, the DFA imposed Alert Level 4 on Myanmar due to the “worsening COVID-19 situation” in the country urging Filipinos to leave Myanmar as soon as possible.

The community has submitted two petitions to the DFA seeking the lifting of the alert level.

