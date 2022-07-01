Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Filipino student’s experiment to be performed on ISS

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report16 mins ago

An entry of a student from the University of the Philippines-Los Baños was among the six experiments chosen to be performed in the International Space Station (ISS) in the fall of 2022.

William Kevin L. Abran’s experiment proposal was one of the 24 international finalists of the ATZG competition and “Rotation of ‘Dumbbell-shaped’ Objects in Space”, is one of six experiments chosen as part of the Asian Try Zero-G (ATZG) 2022 programme.

RELATED STORY: Filipina achieves big as operations lead at key European Space Agency center

Asian Try Zero-G 2022 is an international cooperation experiment launched by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), targeting the youth in the Asia-Pacific region to expand the use of the ISS and the Japanese Experiment Module “Kibo” and contribute to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through human resource development and it will be conducted by astronaut Koichi Wakata at the ISS/Kibo (Japanese Experiment Module).

Last Friday (June 24), Abran’s experiment was announced by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) as a finalist in the Category 2 for Individual or group applicants, 27 years old and younger as eight Asian Beneficial Collaboration through “Kibo” Utilization (Kibo-ABC)-participating countries/regions were called for the ATZG 2022.

READ ON: UAE Space Agency ‘extremely impressed’ with progress of PH Space Agency, assures thorough collaboration

A total of 201 submissions were received from 480 students and young engineers/researchers hailing from countries such as Australia, Bangladesh, Singapore and Thailand.

Proposals were evaluated based on scientific significance, novelty, safety, resource requirement, and feasibility and the Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA) screened local proposals in May and selected five experiments, including Abran’s, to enter the final round of evaluation by JAXA.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report16 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Ryan Eigenmann PET 2

Actor Ryan Eigenmann mourns death of pet dog

2 mins ago
Daughter of Anne Curtis

WATCH: Daughter of Anne Curtis counts one to ten in viral video

9 mins ago
The Filipino Times Court Gavel Jail

Five face trial for robbing AED2M at knifepoint in Dubai

21 mins ago
Guillerma Idias

LOOK: Filipina student’s graduation photos with father despite his outfit wins netizen’s hearts

24 mins ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button