‘Galing sa puso’: OFWs praise Bongbong Marcos’ inaugural speech

Hundreds of OFWs said that they were impressed with the inaugural speech of Bongbong Marcos, who was inaugurated as the 17th President of the Philippines today, June 30.

On the Facebook page of The Filipino Times, netizens lauded Marcos for speaking from his heart and directly looking at the masses during his entire speech which lasted for around 25 minutes.

“Wala na yang kodigo nagsasalita na galing talaga sa puso niya. Congrats po sir PBBM naway gabayan ka lagi ng diyos anumang oras. Mahabang mahaba pa buhay na ibibigay ng Diyos ama sa iyo,” said Shaima Qadir.

“A very BRILLIANT and INTELLIGENT president. You speak from your heart with confidence for the Philippines. MABUHAY,” added Corazon Cebedo.

“What a brilliant speech from our President Ferdinand R. Marcos! Just like his father, the late Pres. Ferdinand E. Marcos who delivers extemporaneous speeches! May God bless you always and all the Marcoses,” added Claire Cariaga.

OFWs also took the opportunity to thank outgoing president Rodrigo Duterte for everything that he had done for the past six years.

“Thank you President PRRD that you have done in our country. And Welcome to our future incoming President Ferdinand Marcos. And the Vice President Sarah Duterte. God bless you all Mabuhay ang Pilipinas.❤️💙🇨🇿👏.It was a great speech from our future President Ferdinand Marcos. Congratulations,” said Laila Balverde.

“What a great speech Mr. President BBM! We are so proud of you. A speech full of courage coming from the heart overflowing dedication and love of country Philippines,” added Mariette Yousserain.