Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Salceda seeks lifting of deployment ban of OFWs

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

The Philippine House Ways and Means Chair Rep. Joey Salceda has sought that the deployment ban on highly sought-after overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) should be lifted.

Calling on the incoming Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Susan Ople and Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma to lift the deployment ban on overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), particularly those working in the health care sector as well as other in-demand jobs abroad.

“When the peso is cheap, the easiest logical choice is to earn more foreign currency. There is no easier way to do that, in our case, than to allow OFWs to work wherever they wish. Labor mobility is a human right, after all. And in this case, it’s good economics, too,” Salceda said.

RELATED STORY: DOLE eyes to increase healthcare workers deployment cap next year 

This came after in November 2021, the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) had temporarily suspended the processing and deployment of healthcare workers (HCWs), There is an annual deployment cap of 6,500.

“When you think about it, the policy is hideous. Imagine forcing health care workers to stay at home and just suck it up if they have complaints about low pay here. If the point is to keep them during a health emergency, the best way is to pay them right. Besides, if you don’t pay them enough, they won’t work for our hospitals. They’ll just stay at home. So, as a policy, it’s set for failure.”

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

bongbong marcos cebu 2

PNP to lockdown National Museum ahead of Marcos inauguration

3 hours ago
Bongbong Marcos interview 3

Marcos camp vindicated over SC ruling dismissing disqualification cases

3 hours ago
LENI ROBREDO 1

Robredo’s office receives highest COA rating for 4th straight year

3 hours ago
Maria Ressa new 2

SEC upholds Rappler shutdown order

5 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button