Most Filipinos use phones instead of desktops for online shopping

Most Filipinos use cell phones instead of desktops for online shopping, a study by an e-commerce company iPrice Group has pointed out.

Majority of Filipino shoppers use their smartphones, which has signaled a rapid shift in the use of mobile devices among e-commerce consumers according to the study.

As per a report titled “The State of Online Shoppers in Southeast Asia 2021/22,” the e-commerce company found that mobile purchases in the Philippines grew by two folds than the desktops.

“Times have changed – and so have consumer preferences. Today, online shopping in the Philippines and most of Southeast Asian markets has shifted to smaller devices,” iPrice Group said in a statement.

The new findings are in contrast to the group’s five year old finding that showed consumers are more likely to “check out their online shopping carts using their desktop computers. ”

The group said that desktops play a “key role” in e-commerce, especially in the Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore where device penetration is high.

“The rapid roll-out of mobile broadband, and a wider and more affordable range of internet-enabled mobile devices, have made it easier for consumers to browse and buy online,” the group said.

For the study, data was collected from 125 million unique users on iPrice Group websites in the Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia and Singapore from Jan. 1, 2021 to April 30, 2022.