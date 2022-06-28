WHO: Monkeypox cases breach 3,400 globally

The World Health Organization has confirmed more than 3,400 new cases and one death with the majority of cases coming from Europe.

As of June 17, a total of 1,310 new cases were reported to WHO from eight new countries that are not endemic to the disease.

The WHO has declined to declare monkeypox as a global health emergency but WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said they are deeply concerned with the outbreak.

The Philippines has yet to confirm a case of Monkeypox.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said that more than a dozen countries, especially from Europe, reported at least one case of Monkeypox.

“This is the first time that chains of transmission are reported in Europe without known epidemiological links to West or Central Africa, where this disease is endemic,” the statement said.

Most of the cases were identified with men.The contagion risk remains low but the public is advised to be more cautious with their sexual partners.

“The clinical presentation is generally described to be mild,” it said, adding that there have been no deaths.

The World Health Organization says that the Monkeypox cases are still in controllable situations.