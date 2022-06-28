Latest NewsNewsTFT News

US universities offer over Php12 million aid to Filipino students

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago

US Universities have offered over P12 million financial aid to Filipino students, according to the U.S. Embassy in the Philippines.

A survey by the EducationUSA Philippines on 60 Filipino students revealed that over Php12 million or $240,000 worth of financial aid offers were received by Filipino students at the universities in the United States.

RELATED STORY: PH provides scholarships for OWWA members – find out if you’re eligible to claim here

Over half of the Filipino undergraduate and graduate students received financial aid getting renewed annually, the embassy said in a statement.

The Filipino students have also been offered with information about international study, safety and security, and travel during the pandemic.

The US Embassy in the Philippines said that increasing access to international education in the United States is their top priority.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Screen Shot 2022 06 28 at 18.35.51

Pinoy youth showcase their vocals and dance moves in Got Talent competition in Dubai

3 hours ago
Sharjah Police

Sharjah Police urge residents not to circulate images of murder victim

7 hours ago
Johnny Depp trial

Johnny Depp not in talks to reprise Captain Jack Sparrow role in ‘Pirates’ franchise

7 hours ago
Angel locsin pantry man dies in line

Angel Locsin warns public of fake ad of a cereal brand using her photo

7 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button