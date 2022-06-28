US universities offer over Php12 million aid to Filipino students

US Universities have offered over P12 million financial aid to Filipino students, according to the U.S. Embassy in the Philippines.

A survey by the EducationUSA Philippines on 60 Filipino students revealed that over Php12 million or $240,000 worth of financial aid offers were received by Filipino students at the universities in the United States.

Over half of the Filipino undergraduate and graduate students received financial aid getting renewed annually, the embassy said in a statement.

The Filipino students have also been offered with information about international study, safety and security, and travel during the pandemic.

The US Embassy in the Philippines said that increasing access to international education in the United States is their top priority.