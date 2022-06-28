Sharjah announces school calendar for academic year 2022-2023

The Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) has announced the school calendar for next academic year.

The SPEA on Monday tweeted the school calendar for 2022-2023 for foreign curriculum schools in the emirate announcing the dates for first, second, and third semesters of the school year, and start of the subsequent academic year (2023-2024).

The authorities gave schools option of two spring breaks of 5 continuous working days and 5 separate days in March and April.

RELATED STORY: Sharjah schools to observe 3-day weekend from Friday to Sunday from January 2022