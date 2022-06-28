Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Sharjah announces school calendar for academic year 2022-2023

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago

The Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) has announced the school calendar for next academic year.

The SPEA on Monday tweeted the school calendar for 2022-2023 for foreign curriculum schools in the emirate announcing the dates for first, second, and third semesters of the school year, and start of the subsequent academic year (2023-2024).

The authorities gave schools option of two spring breaks of 5 continuous working days and 5 separate days in March and April.

RELATED STORY: Sharjah schools to observe 3-day weekend from Friday to Sunday from January 2022

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Golden Mask Golden Cup Louvre Abu Dhabi PH Embassy 2

Louvre Abu Dhabi welcomes 10th century gold artifacts from the Philippines – Amb. Quintana

2 hours ago
bongbong marcos flag ph

Marcos inauguration will be simple, traditional – camp

2 hours ago
Bongbong Marcos interview 1

Supreme Court junks pending Marcos disqualification cases

2 hours ago
POLO OWWA Abu Dhabi in Al Ain June 2022 4

POLO-OWWA Abu Dhabi serves over 400 OFWs in Al Ain during special satellite weekend service

2 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button