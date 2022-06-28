Sara Duterte no plans to meet Robredo before June 30, eyes meeting with former VPs

Vice President-elect Sara Duterte won’t be meeting outgoing Vice President Leni Robredo before June 30 but she is planning to meet with past vice presidents in the coming days according to her spokesperson.

Attorney Reynold Munsayac said that Duterte could no longer meet Robredo before the latter stepped out of office.

Munsayac said that Duterte is planning to discuss with past VPS the Vice Presidential Security and Protection Group (VPSPG) and the planned Vice President’s museum.

RELATED STORY: LOOK: Sara Duterte takes oath as 15th vice president of the Philippines

The spokesperson added that the meeting would also depend on the interest of past VPs and would largely depend on their schedules.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines said that the VPSPG was activated to guarantee the safety and security of the vice president’s family.

“This AFP initiative also highlights the importance of having an independent group that will provide all Philippine vice presidents with the necessary security and protection,” Duterte said in a statement.