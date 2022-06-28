Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Sara Duterte no plans to meet Robredo before June 30, eyes meeting with former VPs

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago

Vice President-elect Sara Duterte won’t be meeting outgoing Vice President Leni Robredo before June 30 but she is planning to meet with past vice presidents in the coming days according to her spokesperson.

Attorney Reynold Munsayac said that Duterte could no longer meet Robredo before the latter stepped out of office.

Munsayac said that Duterte is planning to discuss with past VPS the Vice Presidential Security and Protection Group (VPSPG) and the planned Vice President’s museum.

RELATED STORY: LOOK: Sara Duterte takes oath as 15th vice president of the Philippines

The spokesperson added that the meeting would also depend on the interest of past VPs and would largely depend on their schedules.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines said that the VPSPG was activated to guarantee the safety and security of the vice president’s family.

“This AFP initiative also highlights the importance of having an independent group that will provide all Philippine vice presidents with the necessary security and protection,” Duterte said in a statement.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Screen Shot 2022 06 28 at 18.35.51

Pinoy youth showcase their vocals and dance moves in Got Talent competition in Dubai

3 hours ago
Sharjah Police

Sharjah Police urge residents not to circulate images of murder victim

6 hours ago
Johnny Depp trial

Johnny Depp not in talks to reprise Captain Jack Sparrow role in ‘Pirates’ franchise

6 hours ago
Angel locsin pantry man dies in line

Angel Locsin warns public of fake ad of a cereal brand using her photo

7 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button