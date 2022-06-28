Dubai launches first-of-its-kind value-based healthcare model EJADAH

The Dubai health insurance regulator has launched the first-of-its-kind value-based healthcare model EJADAH, which is a new scheme for faster claim approvals with the reduced costs.

The model is expected to enhance preventive care and is a value-based model rather than volume-based healthcare.

Dubai Health Authority’s (DHA’s) Health Insurance Corporation said at the launch of the event, which was attended by all health providers, insurance companies, and pharmaceutical companies, the healthcare model will pay for performance and outcomes “that matter to patients”.

DHA’s Director-General Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi said in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, it is implementing policies and regulations to further accelerate the development of the health sector to provide healthcare service providers with “evidence-based guidelines which will be a framework for all physicians to follow with regard to treatment protocols for all ailments”.

Keeping patient centricity as a priority and ensuring all stakeholders are taken into consideration and work in collaboration with a common vision to advance the health sector in Dubai and to establish the emirate as a medical tourism hub, Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi said insurance providers will have a “strong foundation” to refer to evidence-based data and “all stakeholders will work together to enhance healthcare and reduce unnecessary medical expenditure”.