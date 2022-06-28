Angel Locsin warns public of fake ad of a cereal brand using her photo

Actress Angel Locsin has warned the public of fake advertisement of a cereal brand using her photo.

The actress-philanthropist warned shared a screenshot of it on her Facebook page yesterday, June 27 with the advertisement being posted on the fake Facebook page “Angel Locsin” and was an altered version of Locsin’s old Instagram post which features her posing for a milk drink endorsement.

“Fake news! Angel Locsin does not endorse this cereal product, photo on the right side,” Locsin said.

The fake advertisement showed her a box of the cereal.