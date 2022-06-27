‘Salamat PRRD’: Duterte thanks Filipinos for their support in thanksgiving concert

President Rodrigo Duterte is grateful for the support of the Filipino people in a thanksgiving event organized in his honor.

“Maiksi lang po. Sa sambayanang Pilipino, maraming-maraming salamat sa inyo,” Duterte told the crowd at the Quirino Grandstand.

The thanksgiving concert was dubbed as ‘Salamat PRRD’ with a drone show featuring his face and trademark fist symbol.

Duterte also joined in singing the song ‘Fill the World with Love’ together with a group of doctors and medical frontliners.

The concert also ended with another song from Duterte, his favorite ‘Ikaw’ as well as a fireworks display.

Duterte was with his wife Honeylet Avancena, Senator Bong Go, other members of his Cabinet and Senator Imee Marcos.

In a previous interview, Marcos assured the Duterte clan that they can count on them ‘for life’. The senator made the remark during the inauguration of Vice President-elect Sara Duterte.

“The Dutertes can count on us. Davao can count on us, and Mindanao will always be a priority as it was during my father’s time. Hindi yan magbabago,” Imee said.

“Solid North nga dahil Ilokano kami pero Solid South din dahil kaakibat natin at kaalyado ang mga Duterte habang buhay,” she added.

The Marcos family was among the guests of honor called on stage with VP Sara and her family.

It was also noticeable that Imee whispered to President Rodrigo Duterte.

“Nagpasalamat lang ako kay Presidente. Sabi niya, ‘Wala naman akong ginawa.’ Sabi ko, ‘Ang dami niyong ginawa. In 6 years ginawa mong proud ang Pilipino,'” she said.