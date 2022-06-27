Over 8,428 arrested in drug crimes in UAE last year

More than 8000 people were arrested in the United Arab Emirates for crimes related to drugs last year, which is an increase of around 20.8% compared to 6,973 people arrested in 2020, according to a new report from the UAE’s Ministry of Interior (MoI).

The total number of people arrested in 2021 was 8,428 as per new figures, which were released by the Federal Anti-Narcotics Department at the MoI on the occasion of the International Day for Combating Drugs and Illicit Trafficking, which falls on June 26.

RELATED STORY: Over 380 tons of drugs confiscated in UAE drug busts since 2018

The data also revealed that a total of 5,677 drug-related reports were handled by drug-control authorities in the country in 2021, as compared to 4,810 cases reported in 2020 which was an increase of 18%.

Authorities stated that drug affliction has adverse effects on the social, health, economic as well as security of people and that great efforts are needed to protect children from this deadly danger that destroys the country’s future.

Lt Gen Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai and Chairman of the National Anti-Narcotics Council, stated that the problem of drug trafficking is one of the most critical security challenges faced by the control agencies in the world.

READ ON: Anti-drug campaign launched in Ras Al Khaimah movie theatres

He also applauded the teamwork between the strategic partners at the state level, from agencies, ministries, government departments, coast guards, border guards, ports, customs, financial control bodies and national rehabilitation centres in the battle against drugs.

“Despite all the difficulties and challenges, we are determined to turn these challenges into opportunities by developing and raising the capabilities of work teams and drug control men, the UAE in discovering new innovative criminal patterns in methods used by drug dealers and promoters,” he added.