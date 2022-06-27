Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Filipino jailed in Brunei for filming woman in shower

A Filipino fitness instructor was jailed in Brunei for six months for filming a woman in a shower.

Filipino Jayson Atendido Gasque, 25, pleaded guilty to the charge before Magistrate Nur Eleana Dato Seri Paduka Haji Hairol Arni.

According to Deputy Public Prosecutor Raihan Nabilah Ahmad Ghazali on June 22, the 18-year-old fitness club goer headed for the showers after a workout.

As soon as she entered the bathroom, she bumped into the defendant who was emptying trash from the bin and she saw a mobile phone being used to record a video of her showering.

She shouted and ran out to the front counter and told the staff about the incident.

The CCTV footages led to discovering the defendant’s involvement and the victim lodged a police report and the defendant was arrested.

