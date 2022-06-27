Bong Go assures support for govt programs that ensure ‘comfortable life’ for Filipinos

The Philippine Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go has reassured Filipinos that he will continue to support government programs and projects geared toward providing a “more comfortable life” for all Filipinos and has vowed to continue Duterte legacy of providing a more comfortable life for all.

The senator sought to sustain the vision of President Rodrigo Duterte for Filipinos during the reopening on Saturday of the Philippine National Railway (PNR) Lucena-San Pablo Commuter Line in Lucena City, Quezon province, as he has earlier hailed the significant gains achieved by the current administration of President Rodrigo Duterte in the span of six years to provide a more comfortable life for all Filipinos.

“Let us continue what the Duterte administration had worked so hard for the past six years to make good reforms in all corners of the country,” Go said.

“These were all meant for every Filipino and for the next generations to achieve our goal for a more comfortable life,” he added.

Go accompanied Duterte during the event, which was also attended among others by officials and representatives from the Department of Transportation, PNR.