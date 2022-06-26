Vatican recognizes Antipolo Church as international shrine

The Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) on Sunday has announced that the Vatican granted the petition of the Diocese of Antipolo to declare the National Shrine of Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage in Antipolo City as international shrine.

The news about Vatican’s approval was first announced by Antipolo Bishop Francisco de Leon in a homily.

“We received a letter from Rome saying that on June 18, our national shrine will be recognized as an international shrine,” he said.

The bishop added that they have yet to receive the official copy of the declaration.

“The Antipolo Church becomes the eleventh international shrine and the third in Asia. It is also the first Marian international shrine in Asia and the sixth worldwide,” the CBCP said.

International shrines are endorsed by the Vatican.