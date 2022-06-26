SMC Group to build new Manila International Airport in Bulacan

The new Manila International Airport being developed by the San Miguel Corp. (SMC) Group in Bulakan, Bulacan, is set to benefit millions of travelers and give the economy a big boost.

SMC president and chief operating officer Ramon Ang, at a total projected cost of P740 billion ($13.5 billion) the new Manila International Airport in Bulakan, Bulacan, is the most expensive infrastructure undertaking in the country’s history.

“This is a legacy project that will benefit millions of travelers and give the economy a big boost in terms of job creation and economic growth,” he said “And if you’ve seen the [architectural] plans, you’ll know that this airport is something we can all be proud of as Filipinos.”

Currently being built on 2,500 hectares of coastal land along Manila Bay, the airport will have a total of four parallel runways, a terminal and an interlinked infrastructure network that includes expressways and railways. It is seen to generate over a million jobs and put the country on the global map in terms of iconic airport designs.