Over 380 tons of drugs confiscated in UAE drug busts since 2018

UAE affirms its staunch position against drugs with a zero-tolerance policy, reaching over 380 tons of drugs seized internationally with the aid of the country’s police force.

Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chairman of Police and Public Security in Dubai and Chairman of the UAE Anti-Narcotics Council, highlighted that since 2018, the country has detained 549 drug dealers linked to international crimes, thanks to its cooperation with 55 police forces stationed across the globe.

“We provided numerous countries with thousands of [pieces of] intel that helped them make arrests and drug confiscations,” said Lt. Gen. Tamim in an interview with 999 Magazine.

The official stated that criminal offenses related to drugs account for at least 1 in 5 traffic offenses or nearly 20 percent; 49 percent of car theft cases; 64 percent of suspects involved in assault and/or robbery; and 25 per cent of missing person cases.

“Whoever wants to make their country safe like the UAE should reduce drug crime,” stressed Lt. Gen. Tamim.

Public vigilance is key

The UAE police forces have seen increasing public vigilance in reporting about drug sellers and promoters, particularly those operating online, as a result of several heightened public awareness efforts on the fundamental causes and repercussions of drug misuse and drug trafficking in society.

According to Lt General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, calls and tip-offs regarding illicit substances increased by 32% in 2020. This aided in the capture of 19 international fugitives associated with drug cartel activities in various regions of the world. The police also uncovered and banned 75 internet personas and websites that promoted narcotics.

“Criminals have been exploiting the advancements of technology, including social media platforms, to serve their harmful agendas. Therefore, social media users must remain vigilant when using these platforms and not fall prey to online cybercriminals and drug dealers.” said Lt. Gen. Al Marri.

In December 2020, UAE nabbed 59 gang members caught with 72kg of drugs and managed to retrieve 39 bank accounts with AED 800,000. Watch how authorities caught all of the suspects here: