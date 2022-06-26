OFWs ask Marcos Jr to intervene in Filipina death row case in Indonesia

A group of overseas Filipino workers has asked President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to intervene in the case of Filipina on death row in Indonesia.

A coalition of Filipino migrants’ groups wants the incoming administration to act on the deposition of detained overseas Filipino worker Mary Jane Veloso after the Supreme Court did not give additional instructions on her case and held that the executive department has the prerogative to respond to changes on how to obtain her testimony “per the request of the Indonesian government.”

The SC Special Third Division noted without action the solicitor’s general request for the highest court to issue new instructions or negotiations for Veloso’s deposition while in 2019, Veloso was allowed by the Supreme Court to testify before the Philippine Consular Office and Indonesian officials in relation to the human trafficking charges against her recruiters in a court in Nueva Ecija.

However, the Indonesian government proposed changes to the venue with the Migrante International holding President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration accountable for Veloso’s detainment for over a decade.

“Instead of immediately acting on the proposal made by the Indonesian government, the Duterte administration did not move a finger to push for Mary Jane’s deposition to show his support for the fight against human trafficking and for Mary Jane to be reunited with his family,” said Joanna Conception, chairperson of the Migrante International.

Veloso was arrested in 2010 in Indonesia after recovery of 2.6. kilos of heroin inside her luggage.