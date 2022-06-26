‘Gusto ng tahimik na buhay’: Robredo reflects on challenging VP stint, prepares to go ‘Citizen Leni’

Outgoing Vice President Leni Robredo looked back on her six-year stint less than a week before she steps out of office.

In her last radio interview program as VP, Robredo said she has no regrets despite the challenges she faced under the Duterte administration.

“Looking back, iyong lahat ng mga kahirapan na binigay sa amin, actually iyon ang nagpahusay sa amin. Syempre, mas gugustusin namin mas madali, mas gugustuhin namin kapag kailangan sana ng tulong ng opisina namin tutulungan kami,” Robredo said during the radio show.

Robredo was initially appointed as housing czar but later on removed from the Cabinet after being vocal on the administration’s war on drugs.

“Pero dahil hindi kami tinuring na kakampi, hindi kami na tinuring na kabahagi ng pamahalaan, natuto kami na maghanap ng paraan. And to my mind iyon ang nagpahusay sa amin kasi kapag mahirap ka nagiging mahusay ka,” she added.

Robredo said she does not regret taking on the role of the country’s second top post.

“Ayaw na namin i-kwento pa iyong dinaanan pero para sa amin iyon ang blessing. Ang kahirapan talaga iyong blessing sa amin,” she said.

Robredo said that she is now preparing to become ‘citizen Leni’ in the coming days.

“Lahat ng mga anak ko gusto ng tahimik na buhay,” she added.