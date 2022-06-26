Filipino consumers prefer human support over chatbots

Filipino consumers prefer human support to chatbots, the latest study has found.

Despite the shift of consumer behavior in the Philippines towards online-based transactions, Filipinos still prefer real human interaction than machine-motivated consumer service responses even as the country has witnessed digital transformation especially during the pandemic.

The Philippine Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is eyeing to grow the number of local e-commerce enterprises from 750,000 to 1 million by 2022 which comes in the back of the study conducted by Forrester Consulting and commissioned by global cloud communications platform, Infobip.

The study revealed that interacting with human agents on the phone holds the top spot as the most preferred touchpoint of customer service (CX) or 42 percent followed by online live chat (33 percent) and social media (31 percent).

Having a human touch in hybrid experiences is pivotal in differentiating and improving CX with the shift in consumer behavior from frequenting brick-and-mortar businesses to shopping in the comfort of one’s own homes putting a spotlight on a new need that these enterprises now have to address.