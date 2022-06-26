Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Father of Ajman school bus crash victim donates blood money to charity

The father of an Emirati child, who died tragically, after coming under the tire of her own school bus near her home in Ajman, has decided to donate AED 200,000 blood money to charity.

Sheikh Hassam Bilal, 12, was killed in a road accident on February 15 when she was runover by her school bus while crossing the road.

The Court of First Appeal in Ajman recently upheld the sentence against the expat driver after Police found that he didn’t follow traffic-safety rules and was sentenced to six months in prison and ordered to pay AED 200,000 blood money to the family.

The father entrusted his brother to receive the blood money and hand it over to a charitable organisation to build a mosque and wells in his daughter’s memory in any country with distressed people.

