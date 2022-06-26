Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Anti-drug campaign launched in Ras Al Khaimah movie theatres

An anti-drug campaign has been launched in Ras Al Khaimah movie theatres.

The Ras Al Khaimah Police Anti-Narcotics Department launched the campaign under the slogan ‘Drugs: A Painful End’ that coincides with International Anti-Drug Day on June 26.

RELATED STORY: Ras Al Khaimah residents warned of unsolicited text messages offering drugs

The campaign was launched in cooperation with the Department of Media and Public Relations during which messages in Arabic, English and Chinese were delivered on the dangers of using psychotropic substances.

There is an exemption from being prosecuted if drug users voluntarily turn themselves in to seek treatment with the Ministry of Interior seeking to create a drug-free community.

