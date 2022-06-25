World Bank approves $178.1M loan to help fight malnutrition in Philippines

The World Bank has approved a loan of $178.1 million to help fight malnutrition in the Philippines.

The Washington-based multilateral lender said that it has approved a $178.1 million loan to support the Philippines in rolling out a nutrition project which reduces stunting, or low height for one’s age.

In an emailed statement, the lender said its directors approved the loan, which will finance the countrs “multisectoral nutrition project” with the Philippines Multisectoral Nutrition Project, which would be implemented under the Department of Health’s Universal Health Coverage initiative, to provide nutrition support and healthcare services to combat stunting among children aged two years and below.

RELATED STORY: Malnutrition costs PH economy billions of losses

Some 235 municipalities with high incidences of poverty and malnutrition are seen to benefit from the endeavor and there is a persistence of high levels of childhood undernutrition in the Philippines, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ndiamé Diop, World Bank Country Director for Brunei, Malaysia, Philippines, and Thailand, said, “ Where healthy children can do well in school and look forward to a prosperous future, stunted children tend to be sickly, learn less, more likely to drop out of school and their economic productivity as adults can be clipped by more than 10 percent in their lifetime.”