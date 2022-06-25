Latest NewsNewsTFT News

WATCH: Man proposes marriage over supermarket mic in Italy

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 mins ago

An Italian man tried to win over his lover’s heart by proposing marriage over supermarket mic.

The Italian man proposed to his girlfriend in a supermarket near Venice asking her to marry him over the checkout counter’s microphone.

The entire scene, which took place in a supermarket in the town of Mira, was captured in a video posted on ‘Corriere del Veneto’ newspaper’s website in which Salvatore Costarelli is seen saying into a microphone, “My love, I wanted to ask you something, in front of everyone. I love you, you’re my life, and I want to ask you, will you marry me?”

RELATED STORY: Man uses stolen wedding ring from his first wife to propose marriage to second lover

Applause can be heard off-camera while the spotlight shifts to the cleaning products aisle where the young woman, Tiziana Famao, almost faints on her caddy as the couple hug next to the frozen vegetables.

Costarelli takes a ring from his pocket and places it on Famao’s finger and a long kiss was accompanied by laughter and applause from the cashiers.

“When I heard those words I didn’t understand anything any more,” Famao told the newspaper saying she was taken by surprise since Salvatore is usually “very shy.”

READ ON: LOOK: Man proposes to OFW girlfriend upon arrival at NAIA

Salvatore, for his part, had made the plan days in advance.

“I had also thought of the classic proposal in a gondola. But then I chose the supermarket… to make her understand how much I care about her.”

“I thought that a gesture like that she won’t forget for the rest of her life.”

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Marcos Family Imee Marcos Facebook

Sandiganbayan lets Marcoses defend ill-gotten wealth case

14 seconds ago
Andi Eigenmann Bali

LOOK: Andi Eigenmann visits Indonesia with fiancé, kids on first trip abroad

14 mins ago
Dimples Romana Elio

LOOK: Actress Dimples Romana gives birth to third baby

23 mins ago
BAYLON 03292022 16

OWWA describes President Duterte as ‘father of OFWs’

28 mins ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button