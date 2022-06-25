WATCH: Man proposes marriage over supermarket mic in Italy

An Italian man tried to win over his lover’s heart by proposing marriage over supermarket mic.

The Italian man proposed to his girlfriend in a supermarket near Venice asking her to marry him over the checkout counter’s microphone.

The entire scene, which took place in a supermarket in the town of Mira, was captured in a video posted on ‘Corriere del Veneto’ newspaper’s website in which Salvatore Costarelli is seen saying into a microphone, “My love, I wanted to ask you something, in front of everyone. I love you, you’re my life, and I want to ask you, will you marry me?”

RELATED STORY: Man uses stolen wedding ring from his first wife to propose marriage to second lover

Applause can be heard off-camera while the spotlight shifts to the cleaning products aisle where the young woman, Tiziana Famao, almost faints on her caddy as the couple hug next to the frozen vegetables.

Costarelli takes a ring from his pocket and places it on Famao’s finger and a long kiss was accompanied by laughter and applause from the cashiers.

“When I heard those words I didn’t understand anything any more,” Famao told the newspaper saying she was taken by surprise since Salvatore is usually “very shy.”

READ ON: LOOK: Man proposes to OFW girlfriend upon arrival at NAIA

Salvatore, for his part, had made the plan days in advance.

“I had also thought of the classic proposal in a gondola. But then I chose the supermarket… to make her understand how much I care about her.”

“I thought that a gesture like that she won’t forget for the rest of her life.”