US Supreme Court abolishes constitutional right to abortion

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade which will deprive millions of women of the constitutional right to abortion.

The judgment paves the way for individual states to ban the procedure, a decision condemned by President Joe Biden that will exacerbate growing tensions in a deeply polarized country.

Half are expected to introduce new restrictions or bans while thirteen have already passed so-called trigger laws to automatically outlaw abortion and the court, in a 6-3 ruling powered by its conservative majority, upheld a Republican-backed Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

President Joe Biden described it as “a tragic error” and urged states to enact laws to allow the procedure as the vote was 5-4 to overturn Roe, with conservative Chief Justice John Roberts writing separately to say he would have upheld the Mississippi law without taking the additional step of erasing the Roe precedent altogether.

After the Supreme Court ruling, abortion access is expected to be cut off for about 36 million women of reproductive age, according to research from Planned Parenthood, a healthcare organization that provides abortions and the impact of the ruling will be felt far beyond the court’s high-security confines – potentially reshaping the battlefield in November’s elections to determine whether Biden’s fellow Democrats retain control of Congress and signaling a new openness by the justices to change other long-recognized rights.

Demonstrators from both sides had gathered outside the court, with police keeping them apart and the decision will also intensify the debate over the legitimacy of the court, once an unassailable cornerstone of the American democratic system but increasingly under scrutiny for its more aggressively conservative decisions on a range of issues.