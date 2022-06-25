Sandiganbayan lets Marcoses defend ill-gotten wealth case

The Sandiganbayan has allowed President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and other heirs of his father to present evidence in their defense in an ill-gotten wealth case filed against the family in 1987.

In a resolution promulgated on Wednesday but released Friday, the anti-graft court denied the motion of the Philippine government for the Marcos family’s right to present evidence be declared waived after Marcos Jr., his mother Imelda, sisters Imee and Irene, as well as defendants Isaiah Pavia Cruz and Don Ferry failed to appear before the court for the initial presentation of their evidence on August 13, 2019.

“To allow the defendants to present their evidence and proceed with the trial of the case would be in furtherance of seeking the truth. Court litigants are primarily for the search of truth, and a liberal interpretation of the rules by which both parties are given the fullest opportunity to adduce is the best way to ferret out the truth,” the Sandiganbayan announced.

The Philippine government, represented by the Presidential Commission on Good Government (PCGG), filed the motion in connection with the case implicating alleged Marcos family business associates Rebecco and Erlinda Panlilio and the court ordered the case to proceed with the initial presentation of the evidence of the defendants on July 7.