OWWA says 4 Filipino survivors in Pacific Ocean collision may be home next week

The Philippine government is now processing the repatriation of four Filipino seafarers who survived the collision of two vessels in the Pacific Ocean.

OWWA Administrator Hans Cacdac said in a Laging Handa briefing that the sailors are in good condition and safe and sound.

They were transported from Papua New Guinea and Solomon Island to Taiwan where they are quarantining in a hotel.

“Sa pagkakaintindi ko, by next week ay makakauwi na sila,” Cacdac said.

A Philippine labor official is now assisting the survivors and already provided their basic needs according to Cacdac.

In a GMA News report, the four Filipinos were among the 31 survivors of a Korean vessel that hit a Taiwanese ship on June 8.

