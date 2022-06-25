Marcos admin eyes five-year term for barangay officials, says top official

The Philippine President-elect Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. is considering to increase terms of barangay officials from three to five years.

Executive Secretary-designate Vic Rodriguez said Thursday barangay officials will have a 5-year term and a term limit of 3 consecutive years.

RELATED STORY: Marcos vows to strengthen PCGG to fight corruption

“We are studying thoroughly the plus and the minuses of spending or calling for elections and there is nothing definite yet. But we are open to all options that are being presented to us including the possibility of passing a law and making the term of barangay captains to five years, still subject to three terms,” he said.

Citing his own experience as a barangay chairman, Rodriguez said the move will of a longer term of office will “improve barangay governance than the current practice of constant extension by postponing the barangay elections,” the statement read.

READ ON: Marcos spox dares former PCGG officials to file case over ‘missing’ Picasso painting

“I think mas may wisdom na gawin nating 5 years ‘yan kesa extension, extension, extension, and extension because we are working against the spirit of our law,” Rodriguez said.

“Instead of violating the spirit of the law, we might as well extend natin siguro ‘yan and provide stability in your leadership, provide stability in governance,” he added.