Filipinos flock to 124th Philippine Independence Day celebrations in Dubai at World Trade Centre

Filipinos continue to come in droves at the Dubai World Trade Centre for the fun-filled celebrations of the 124th Philippine Independence Day.

Organized by the Filipino Social Club, an organization duly licensed by the Community Development Authority (CDA), the morning witnessed the official opening with a special keynote address by Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Hjayceelyn Quintana. In her message, the ambassador emphasized the importance of unity and lauded modern-day heroes whose selfless choices and sacrifice led to the momentous and festive celebrations of the Philippines’ Independence Day in the emirate.

“”Ang pagbabago ay nangyayari hindi dahil lamang sa solo effort, kailangan dito ay concerted effort. Ang pagtutulungan ng bawat isa, ang pagbibigay ng oras, talino, kakayahan, talento para sa kapakanan ng nakararami. Ito ang kinakailangan upang lalo nating i-angat ang antas sa pagkakakilala sa mga Pilipino dito sa UAE,” said Amb. Quintana.

The rest of the activities onstage will be the Gawad Pinoy 2022, Tour of the Region, Recycled Clothing Competition, Ang Talentadong Pinoy, as well as the Mutya ng Kalayaan beauty pageant.

Celebrity stars Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte are also expected to grace the stage with a special number tonight.

Shankar Trading Company (West Zone Supermarkets) is the Official Sari-Sari Store Partner while Travelwings serves as the Official Travel Agency partner of the event. iWantTFC, Dubai Duty Free, and GBS Dubai also headline the list as Platinum Sponsors, each with exciting announcements and huge booths where visitors can enjoy tons of surprises and prizes!

Philippine Airlines, Cebu Pacific and Creative Exponent are the Gold Sponsors for the 124th Philippine Independence Day celebration, which will also give away tons of special prizes on the day.

Al Fardan Exchange is the Official Remittance Partner of the event. Salakot, Razon’s of Guagua, Domino’s Pizza, Siomai House, Nestle, Indomie, 8 Stars Tailoring and Topline Learning International comprise the Silver Sponsors who will each have their booths that residents can visit to try out their products and services.

Bazaar sponsors include Frico Cargo, 6Skins, Al Hana Modern Medical Center, Al Razouki Exchange, Redha Al Ansari Exchange, Encore Rewards, H&O Immigration Services, Le Supreme, Sta. Lucia Land Inc., Regent Middle East, Luzan Express Cargo, Makati Express Cargo, Pilipinas Express Cargo, JRS Express, Innovations Group, Tristar, Western Union, Top Express Cargo Services, I-Connect Global Education, and American Garden. Meanwhile, Alpha Media Productions, Ed Talks, Filipino Institute, R Red, and Paradigm Events are Support Sponsors.

Media partners include The Filipino Times, Expat Media, The Global Filipino Magazine, Siklab Pinoy, and Ed Cabusas.