Abu Dhabi ‘fire hero’ hailed for rescuing people

The Chairman of the UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, Ali Saeed Al Neyadi, has praised the heroic actions of a woman for rescuing wounded people from a fire that broke out in an Abu Dhabi building.

NCEMA chief wished a speedy recovery of Iman Al Safaqsi who was admitted to a hospital in Abu Dhabi after she was injured offering assistance to others caught up in a fire which broke out in a residential building in Khalidiya.

Emergency services were called to a large blaze in the Khalidiya area last month and two people died and at least 120 were injured when a gas cylinder exploded on May 23 in an Abu Dhabi restaurant and Al Neyadi said that such deeds of humanity and bravery are deeply rooted in the UAE community.

He added that they “are manifested in its members during various situations, especially hardships” adding that this was exemplified by both citizens and residents. He lauded Safaqsi for her humanity and sense of responsibility to others and the authority has also created a hashtag for her which reads ‘UAE is proud of Iman’.