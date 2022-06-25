Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Abu Dhabi ‘fire hero’ hailed for rescuing people

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

The Chairman of the UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, Ali Saeed Al Neyadi, has praised the heroic actions of a woman for rescuing wounded people from a fire that broke out in an Abu Dhabi building.

NCEMA chief wished a speedy recovery of Iman Al Safaqsi who was admitted to a hospital in Abu Dhabi after she was injured offering assistance to others caught up in a fire which broke out in a residential building in Khalidiya.

RELATED STORY: Gas cylinder explosion sends restaurant ablaze at Khalidiyah in Abu Dhabi

Emergency services were called to a large blaze in the Khalidiya area last month and two people died and at least 120 were injured when a gas cylinder exploded on May 23 in an Abu Dhabi restaurant and Al Neyadi said that such deeds of humanity and bravery are deeply rooted in the UAE community.

He added that they “are manifested in its members during various situations, especially hardships” adding that this was exemplified by both citizens and residents. He lauded Safaqsi for her humanity and sense of responsibility to others and the authority has also created a hashtag for her which reads ‘UAE is proud of Iman’.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

wwii shipwreck philippines main

World’s deepest shipwreck US WWII ship found off Philippines

1 hour ago
John Lloyd Cruz rumored girlfriend

WATCH: John Lloyd Cruz celebrates birthday with rumored girlfriend

1 hour ago
Bongbong Marcos interview 4

Marcos admin eyes five-year term for barangay officials, says top official

1 hour ago
abortion 3533963 640 1

US Supreme Court abolishes constitutional right to abortion

1 hour ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button