SUV driver in viral hit-and-run incident submits counter affidavit

Jose Antonio Sanvicente, the suspect behind the viral hit-and-run incident in Mandaluyong City, has filed his counter-affidavit charges over the case.

He is currently facing frustrated murder and abandonment charges filed at the Mandaluyong Prosecutor’s Office. was mum when asked about the content of his sworn affidavit.

In a CNN Philippines report, a source in the case said that Sanvicente claimed that he accidentally bumped security guard Christian Floralde.

“Sinabi niya, it’s the least of his intention. Hindi naman intentional ang nangyari. As is na lang,” Atty. Danny Macalino, Sanvicente’s lawyer said.

The prosecutor will now study the pieces of evidence and will determine if there is sufficient ioobasis to file charges against Sanvicente.

