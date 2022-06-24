Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Expat from Dubai undertakes 8000km drive to hometown in France

A French expat in Dubai drove 8,000 km to France to undertake an adventurous journey.

Clement Piard went on an epic adventure, driving to France from Dubai in his Golf GTI car, nearly two years after the 24-year-old moved to the UAE for work, local media reports said.

He spent weeks driving across Saudi Arabia to learn Arabic. It was his desire to take his car to France and meet friends that he had made while living in Dubai en route to his destination that compelled him to take the epic adventure, reported Khaleej Times.

He reportedly said he began to nurse the dream after he showed friends on Google Maps “the way to drive to my hometown Caen from Dubai.”

