Eid Al Adha 2022 likely to begin on July 9 in UAE

Eid Al Adha will likely be on July 9 in UAE with the Islamic month of Zul Hijjah to begin on Thursday, June 30.

As per astronomical calculations the festival of Eid Al Adha, which is marked on Zul Hijjah 10, will fall on July 9, said the Emirates Astronomical Society.

RELATED STORY: Long four-day weekend likely for UAE residents for upcoming Eid Al Adha 2022 holiday

Muslims mark the Day of Arafah on Zul Hijjah 9 for which the corresponding Gregorian date of the day is Friday, July 8, according to Ibrahim Al Jarwan, head of the society.

UAE residents will get a four-day break to mark the festival including on the day of Arafah and three days of Eid Al Adha.