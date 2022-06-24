Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Abu Dhabi Police share tips to protect children near swimming pools

The Abu Dhabi Police have issued a fresh warning to families about the dangers of leaving children unattended at swimming pools. It also advised ways to protect children from drowning in swimming pools.

As part of the “Safe Summer” campaign, Abu Dhabi Police stressed the need for families to monitor and supervise children at the swimming pools to avoid drowning incidents stressing the need to accompany them.

Officers explained that negligence is the major cause of child drowning incidents and listed out 12 ways to protect children from drowning in home swimming pools.

Among the ways it asked to follow include, not allowing children to use the swimming pools on their own; use of safe fence around the pools and need for kids to be taught how to swim properly.

