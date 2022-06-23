Woman held for abandoning baby outside charity center in Sharjah

A woman has been arrested for abandoning her baby outside a charity center in Sharjah.

The two-month-old son was abandoned in a well-known charitable organization in the emirate and the Criminal Investigation Department of the Sharjah Police, in cooperation with the Child Protection Centre, were able to identify and find the mother.

The woman was arrested within 5 hours of receiving the report and after reviewing the cameras, the police saw a woman entering the premises, taking advantage of the absence of a security guard and later left the child near the entrance of one of the offices.

RELATED STORY: Newborn baby found abandoned on sidewalk

The Central Operations Room of the Sharjah Police received a report at 5:00 pm from a charity society in the emirate, stating that a two-month-old baby was found abandoned in the vicinity.

Sharjah’s CID teams moved to the site of the incident and transferred the child to a specialized hospital by ambulance, to conduct the necessary medical examinations.

The hospital confirmed that the child’s health condition is stable.

After the security teams started investigations into the incident, they were able to identify the baby’s mother, who was found to be an Arab, in 5 hours.