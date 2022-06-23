Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE authorities reunite 9-year-old girl with mom in home country after father’s arrest on drug charges

UAE authorities helped a girl, 9, to return to home country after her father’s arrest on drug charges.

The Asian girl in Ajman returned to her mother in her home country.

Sheikha Azza bint Rashid Al Nuaimi, Director General of the Ajman Women and Child Protection Foundation (AWCPF), said Ajman Police handed the Asian child over to AWCPF.

RELATED STORY: Drugs found in food delivered to Dubai police station

Authorities said that the father covered up his drug-peddling activities and that the girl had been brought over on a visit visa.

The AWCPF reached out to her mother to return her to her home country.

