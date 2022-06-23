SKY WATCH: Five planets to align in UAE’s night skies this weekend

A rare celestial spectacle will show five planets aligned in UAE’s night skies this June 24.

Five planets will align in a row this month for the first time in 18 years and will be visible to the naked eye around the world, including in the UAE, in the predawn sky this weekend.

Just before sunrise Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn will be visible to the naked eyes in an arc on 24 June as they will be lined up in their natural order from the Sun.

RELATED STORY: Rare celestial spectacle of Strawberry Supermoon for UAE skygazers

Earlier, the rare celestial event was clearly visible on June 3 and 4, but will be even more compelling on June 24, when the planets will appear closer together and in “one of the rare astronomical phenomena,” the line-up can be seen to its fullest extent.

According to the Al Sadeem Observatory in Abu Dhabi the planetary line-up will be visible in the UAE’s night skies.

The best views will be either from an elevated area above “any tall buildings or trees, or from a shoreline where you can look out over open water to a flat sea horizon.”