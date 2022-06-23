Marcos picks Ex-PAL president as Transport Chief

President-elect Bongbong Marcos has named veteran airline executive Jaime “Jimmy” Bautista as the Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary-designate.

“Bautista, a Certified Public Accountant, worked at the country’s flagship Philippine Airlines (PAL) for 25 years and was its President for a combined 13 years before retiring for the second time in 2019,” the Marcos camp said in a statement.

Bautista rose through the ranks of PAL, eventually becoming Vice President for Finance from 1993 to 1994. He, later on, became the airline’s president from 2014 to 2019.

Marcos also named some officials in the transportation cluster.

Former Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) Deputy Administrator Cesar Chavez is nominated as Undersecretary-designate for Rails of the DOTr.

Chavez held the same position under President Rodrigo Duterte. He left the point and joined the team of Manila Mayor Isko Moreno.

“Chavez is also credited for overseeing the interconnection of the LRT Line 1 in Monumento to MRT 3 in North Edsa, ensuring seamless travel for the passengers,” the Marcos camp added.

Journalist and lawyer Atty. Cheloy E. Garafil was nominated by President-elect Marcos as Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Chairman-designate.

Marcos also nominated Christopher “Chet” Pastrana, as the General Manager-designate of the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA).

“Pastrana, a successful businessman in the transportation field, brings with him decades of experience in various aspects of aviation, logistics, and public maritime transport,” the Marcos camp added.