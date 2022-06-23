1 in 3 employees in Middle East likely to look for new jobs by next year

About 30 percent or one out of every three of employees in the Middle East are “extremely” or “highly likely” to look for a new job in the next year, according to the PwC Middle East Workforce Hopes and Fears Survey 2022.

Signaling that the “Great Resignation” trend is far from over, the PwC survey gathered information from 1,565 workers across the region and found that Middle East professionals are prioritizing opportunities to improve their skills as seeking transparency, flexibility and wellbeing in the workplace.

“In the age of the Great Resignation, it is imperative for employers to keep pace with the demands and wishes of talent or they will look elsewhere to get what they desire from their workplace,” Randa Bahsoun, a partner at PwC Middle East, said.

“With 30 percent of respondents in the Middle East very likely to look for a new job within the next year (vs 19 percent globally), factors such as flexible working, trust and transparency, well-being and promoting a culture of openness are increasingly integral to the war for talent.”

Bahsoun said: “It is vital for employers across the region to identify the key drivers of employee turnover and retention. Increasingly this is a question not just of financial reward alone but also personal fulfilment, and how the wider values, governance and impacts of the organisation affect the culture and opportunities in the workplace. Employers need to address these hopes and fears head-on, both by doubling-down on the upskilling agenda and making meaningful and lasting change to attract the top talent and close the skills gap. In a time of great recent volatility, both the way of work and the skills needed have transformed, and employers must adapt to ensure that their workforce is fit for the future.”